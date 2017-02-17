Chaffetz asks Sessions to look into former staffer over Clinton email probe

Story highlights A former State Department staffer did not show up to a hearing over Clinton's emails

Chaffetz is recommending prosecution

Washington (CNN) House Oversight Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz is asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into the staffer who helped set up former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server.

In a letter sent Thursday evening, Chaffetz recommends former Clinton IT aide Bryan Pagliano for prosecution over failure to show up in person to his committee in compliance with a subpoena. Pagliano became a key player during the investigation into Clinton's email practices as secretary of state.

"If left unaddressed, Pagliano's conduct in ignoring a lawful congressional subpoena could gravely impair Congress's ability to exercise its core constitutional authorities of oversight and legislation," Chaffetz wrote.

The law Chaffetz accused Pagliano of violating is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine between $100 and $1,000 as well as between a month and a year in jail.

CNN has reached out to Pagliano for comment.

Read More