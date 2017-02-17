Story highlights Jake Turx said he was surprised by Trump's reaction to his question about anti-Semitism

Turx recounted an earlier exchange he had with Trump, "he was very friendly"

(CNN) A Jewish reporter who was called a liar and told to sit down by President Donald Trump after he asked about the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States says he is still hopeful.

"The Trump campaign and transition and now administration have been extremely forthcoming in reaching out to the orthodox Jewish community," Jake Turx, a reporter with Ami Magazine told CNN's John Berman on "Anderson Cooper 360." "I remain extremely confident that they are going to sit down and meet with community leaders and figure out what can be addressed."

Turx told Berman that his question to the President was to simply get his administration's position on how they will try to curb anti-Semitism. Turx prefaced his question by saying that he has not seen anyone in his community that would accuse Trump or his staff of being anti-Semitic.

"See, he said he was going to ask a very simple, easy question, and it's not," Trump interrupted at his press conference on Thursday.

Turx said he was caught off guard by Trump's reaction to his question.

