Trump pivots to economic message in Boeing visit

Story highlights Trump touted announcements from several companies announcing expanded operations in the US

It was a scripted and issue-focused version of his combative defense of his presidency on Thursday

North Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) President Donald Trump credited his young presidency Friday with creating a business climate that is incentivizing American companies to keep their businesses in the US and invest in American manufacturing.

"Already, American industry is roaring back," Trump said at a Boeing factory here during a ceremony unveiling the US aerospace company's newest jet. "Jobs is one of the primary reasons I am standing here today as your President and I will never, ever disappoint you, believe me."

Trump touted announcements from several companies announcing expanded operations in the US or new manufacturing plants -- including some originally announced before he took office -- and promised more of the same as he tackles his agenda of lowering taxes, stripping government regulations and implementing protectionist trade measures to incentivize US manufacturing.

It was a scripted and issue-focused version of the combative defense of his presidency he served up during a nearly 80-minute long news conference a day earlier at the White House.

And it marked a return to jobs-oriented rhetoric he offered during his populist campaign for president, including here in South Carolina, where his victory in the Republican primaries sent shockwaves through the political establishment.

Read More