DNC candidates will take stage at CNN debate

Candidates will discuss the future of the Democratic Party

Washington (CNN) Just days before the Democratic National Committee elects its new leader, candidates for the job will hash out their visions for the party at CNN's "Debate Night: Democratic Leadership Debate" on Wednesday.

The debate, moderated by CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and "New Day" anchor Chris Cuomo, will air at 10 p.m. ET from the CNN Center in Atlanta. The candidates will lay out strategies for the 2018 midterm elections, rebuilding the Democratic Party and the DNC's role under the Trump administration.

CNN has not yet announced which candidates will be attending.

The event will air live on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota, and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez are considered the leading candidates. Ellison has the support of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, while Perez has backing from several establishment Democrats close to Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

