To safeguard voting rights, go local

(CNN) As recently as Thursday's press conference , President Donald Trump continued to peddle falsehoods about his electoral win. It came after a weekend when one of his top aides, Stephen Miller, brazenly claimed that Democrats sent busloads of voters from Massachusetts into New Hampshire, preventing Trump and fellow Republican Kelly Ayotte from winning the state.

The national scene for significant election law reform is bleak. The Republican-controlled Congress is unlikely to pass a revised Voting Rights Act or to enact new campaign finance measures.

And most state legislatures are Republican-controlled, meaning that reform-minded advocates probably should not rely on them either to enact significant voting rights expansions.

Where, then, can advocates look? Local governments. Although small in scope, local election rules can have a significant impact. Local laws can normalize election practices, eventually easing their path at the statewide or national level.

Take Ranked Choice Voting as one example. In this system, voters rank-order the candidates by preference, indicating their first, second and third choices.

If a voter's first choice receives the fewest votes, then their second choice vote will count instead. The process is repeated, eliminating the last place candidate and counting the second-choice votes of his or her supporters, until a candidate has gained at least 50% of the votes. This system provides a better sense of the electorate's overall preferences.

A few cities in California have adopted Ranked Choice Voting. San Francisco has used the process for its elections since 2004. The voting method provides more choices for voters and ensures that a vote is never "wasted."

This year the idea has spread to other areas. Both Maine, for its statewide elections, and Benton County, Oregon, for its local elections enacted Ranked Choice Voting. Election law reform has succeeded by focusing first on the local level.

Voting is habit forming, so engaging voters at an earlier age can increase overall participation in the future. One study found that someone who has voted is about 10% more likely to vote in the next election compared with someone who did not participate previously. Increased turnout, especially among younger voters, is surely a good thing for our democracy.

Local jurisdictions also can adopt Election Day reforms that improve the administration of elections. Doña Ana County, New Mexico, for instance, uses Voting Convenience Centers instead of precinct-based voting. Voters need not go to the precinct near their home but instead may visit any of the convenience centers in the county. Turnout in 2016 elections was subsequently higher than ever. Voting rights advocates should encourage other localities to follow Doña Ana County's example in how to make voting more convenient.

Of course, setbacks are always possible, even at the state or local level. For instance, Missouri voters recently approved a constitutional amendment allowing the state to enact a strict photo ID requirement for voting. This rule will harm voters who do not have the required ID, with little corresponding benefit to the integrity of elections given the lack of in-person voter fraud.

Voting cutbacks should simply cause those interested in protecting the right to vote to work harder at enacting local measures expanding access to the franchise. The focus has not yet been on local election laws, but it should be.

Moreover, a local push need not be at the expense of seeking bipartisan support for common-sense measures on voting rights, such as expanding online voter registration or updating voting machines.

But to move forward over the next few years, advocates can begin at the local level. Small victories can lead to bigger wins, making it easier to spread rules that might face initial resistance from state or national politicians.