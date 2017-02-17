Valtteri Bottas: 'I've got plenty to prove at Mercedes'

Story highlights Plenty to prove in 2017, says Finn

Bottas yet to win an F1 race

Finn has "hard work ethic, humbleness"

F1 season starts in Australia March 26

(CNN) Filling the race seat of reigning Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg will be no easy task for Valtteri Bottas.

Nor will going wheel-to-wheel with new Mercedes teammate and three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose fractious relationship with Rosberg all but reached breaking point last season.

Throw in the fact that the 27-year-old did not win a race in 77 starts at his previous team Williams, and the scale of the challenge becomes starkly clear.

So is the Finn feeling the pressure as his new employer seeks to add to its tally of six world titles in the past three years?

"I feel like I have plenty to prove, not much to lose ... more to win -- I can't wait," Bottas told CNN.

