Story highlights CNN cannot independently verify claims of the origin of the attack

Opposition activists posted a photo of the boy being treated at a hospital

(CNN) Amid thick clouds of rising smoke, a small boy lays on the ground, screaming in agony. "Baba, carry me, baba!" He cries out, unable to stand, his legs blown off at the knee.

This is the aftermath of an apparent air raid Thursday in the northwest province in Idlib in northwestern Syria, as shown by a video circulated by Syrian opposition activists on social media.

UK-based monitoring network Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the barrel bomb attack came from Syrian Army warplanes. CNN cannot independently verify claims of the origin of the attack. There's been no comment from the Syrian regime or Syrian state media.

Opposition activists posted a photo of the boy, identified as Abdul Bassit Al-Satouf, showing him alive, being treated at a hospital.

The airstrike on the small village of al-Habit was one of 10 attacks to hit the southern countryside of Idlib. SOHR reports five people died in the attacks, including a woman and a child.