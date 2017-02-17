Story highlights Astronauts on the International Space Station will research the effects of zero gravity on the antibiotic-resistant superbug MRSA

The bacteria will launch from the same pad where the first manned mission to the moon lifted off

(CNN) An antibiotic-resistant superbug will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Saturday from the same Cape Canaveral pad where the first manned mission to the moon lifted off and soon be studied by astronauts on the International Space Station.

Before you start to worry, this isn't a sign of an impending apocalypse. Working in conjunction with NASA, lead researcher Dr. Anita Goel hopes that by sending MRSA bacteria to a zero-gravity environment, we can better understand how superbugs mutate to become resistant to available antibiotics.

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus or MRSA, sometimes called a staph, is resistant to the antibiotic methicillin and many others. It can cause a variety of health problems including sepsis, pneumonia and skin and bloodstream infections.

Goel is a medical doctor and a physicist. She's also chairwoman and CEO of her lab and company, Nanobiosym which seeks out breakthroughs and technologies that span and combine physics, biomedicine and nanotechnology.

"We are excited to put MRSA on the International Space Station and investigate the effects of microgravity on the growth and mutation patterns of these bugs," Goel said at a NASA news conference last week. "I have this hypothesis that microgravity will accelerate the mutation patterns. If we can use microgravity as an accelerator to fast-forward and get a sneak preview of what these mutations will look like, then we can essentially build smarter drugs on Earth."