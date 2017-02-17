64-year-old woman gives birth to twins

Story highlights The woman had her first child six years ago at the age of 58

Fertility treatments, life choices have led to an increase in later pregnancies

(CNN) No, this isn't ripped from the headlines of the National Enquirer. According to a hospital in Spain, a woman really did give birth to twins at the age of 64.

According to a news release from Hospital Recoletas Burgos , a hospital in Burgos, Spain, the sextagenarian gave birth via C-section to a boy and a girl, and all three patients are in perfect health.

The woman, who is being identified by her initials, had undergone IVF treatment in the United States before returning to Spain.

Recoletas says this isn't the first time the woman has given birth there. Six years ago, she had her first child at the hospital at the tender, fecund age of 58.

Fertility over 50 is a rare but clearly not impossible feat. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (PDF) show that 600 babies were born to women between 50 and 54 years old in 2012. By comparison, there were only 144 such births in 1997.