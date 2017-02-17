Tony Blair gives rallying speech against Brexit

Story highlights Voters backed Brexit without knowing the cost, Blair says

Process of leaving EU will dominate government agenda for years

London (CNN) Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has issued a rallying cry for pro-European Union Britons of all parties to unite to persuade the electorate who voted for Brexit they were wrong.

In a speech in London, Blair said voters had backed leaving the EU without knowing the true cost and should have the opportunity to reconsider once the full details of what is involved become clear.

"The people voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit. As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind. Our mission is to persuade them to do so," he said.

The former leader of the Labour Party was speaking at an event organized by the pro-EU Open Britain campaign group, hosted by the financial news agency Bloomberg.

Brexit 'at any cost'

