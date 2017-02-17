Matt Damon battles monsters in solid 'The Great Wall'

(CNN) Handsomely produced, "The Great Wall" has the feel of an old "B" movie, with a rudimentary plot that mashes up elements of everything from "Game of Thrones" to "Starship Troopers." While casting Matt Damon in this Chinese-made film might not produce box-office glory in the U.S., if this isn't a great movie, it's certainly a pretty good one.

Having already opened successfully in China, the project exhibits a level of crass calculation in casting Damon and to a lesser degree "Thrones" alum Pedro Pascal as traveling mercenaries, caught up in a huge battle against a mythical threat. It's not quite the equivalent of inserting Raymond Burr into the original "Godzilla," but the thought process -- give Western audiences an American star -- remains roughly the same.

The result, however, is generally fun -- a well-paced action movie that doesn't waste much time on preliminaries or explanations before plunging headlong into a prolonged, elaborately orchestrated fight against a horde of ghastly creatures.

Damon and Pascal's characters, William and Tovar, are a pair of grizzled warriors, traveling in ancient China seeking gun powder to peddle back home. They stumble upon a vast, color-coded army known as the Nameless Order, which is stationed along the Great Wall waiting for an invasion -- having spent, as their leader says, "60 years preparing for this moment."

The monsters are actually a reasonably stock bunch of beasts, known as Tao Tei, operating under the telepathic direction of a queen. The crisis forces William to question his avaricious ways, motivated in part by the lovely Commander Lin (Jing Tian), who leads a battalion of female soldiers in what's a surprisingly forward-thinking fighting force.

