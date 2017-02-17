Donald Glover, James Earl Jones cast in Disney's live-action "Lion King"

Story highlights Donald Glover and James Earl Jones have joined the cast of Disney's live-action "Lion King"

(CNN) Donald Glover is going to be the mane event in Disney's live-action version of "The Lion King." And he'll be joined by an actor whose voice is as legendary as they come.

Glover has been cast as Simba in the studio's new take on the 1994 animated classic.

James Earl Jones has also come aboard the project. He will play Mufasa, reprising the role he previously voiced.

Matthew Broderick and Jonathan Taylor Thomas shared the role of Simba in the animated film, voicing the older and younger versions of the character, respectively.

Director Jon Favreau broke the news on Twitter.

