'This Is Us' star defends co-star's fat suit

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:54 AM ET, Fri February 17, 2017

Chrissy Metz as Kate and Chris Sullivan as Toby on &quot;This Is Us.&quot;
(CNN)Chris Sullivan may be one of the first actors body-shamed for not being big enough.

The "This Is Us" star has faced criticism for wearing a fat suit on the show.
His co-star Chrissy Metz defended the decision Thursday night on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen.
    "We tested a lot of gentlemen who were bigger, and I get it, like people think the authenticity is kind of ruined by that," Metz said. "But Chris has been heavier, so I think he understands the plight of being overweight."
    Metz and Sullivan play love interests Kate Pearson and Toby Damon on the popular NBC drama.
    The actress, who is herself plus-sized, said Sullivan was "the best man for the job."
    "And people wear prosthetics all the time," she said. "This happens to be weight, as opposed to, like, a nose or a chin."
    Metz also noted that she wore a fat suit for her role as Ima "Barbara" Wiggles on "American Horror Story."