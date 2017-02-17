'This Is Us' star defends co-star's fat suit

Story highlights Chris Sullivan wears a fat suit on "This Is Us"

Co-star says he was best for the job

(CNN) Chris Sullivan may be one of the first actors body-shamed for not being big enough.

The "This Is Us" star has faced criticism for wearing a fat suit on the show.

His co-star Chrissy Metz defended the decision Thursday night on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen.

"We tested a lot of gentlemen who were bigger, and I get it, like people think the authenticity is kind of ruined by that," Metz said. "But Chris has been heavier, so I think he understands the plight of being overweight."

Metz and Sullivan play love interests Kate Pearson and Toby Damon on the popular NBC drama.

