'This Is Us' star defends co-star's fat suit

Story highlights
- Chris Sullivan wears a fat suit on "This Is Us"
- Co-star says he was best for the job
(CNN)Chris Sullivan may be one of the first actors body-shamed for not being big enough.
The "This Is Us" star has faced criticism for wearing a fat suit on the show.
His co-star Chrissy Metz defended the decision Thursday night on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
"We tested a lot of gentlemen who were bigger, and I get it, like people think the authenticity is kind of ruined by that," Metz said. "But Chris has been heavier, so I think he understands the plight of being overweight."
Metz and Sullivan play love interests Kate Pearson and Toby Damon on the popular NBC drama.
The actress, who is herself plus-sized, said Sullivan was "the best man for the job."
"And people wear prosthetics all the time," she said. "This happens to be weight, as opposed to, like, a nose or a chin."
Metz also noted that she wore a fat suit for her role as Ima "Barbara" Wiggles on "American Horror Story."