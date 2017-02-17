Story highlights
- 24 children and 16 women among the dead, hospital official said
- ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan claimed responsibility for attack
Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN)The death toll rose to 88 on Friday from a suicide attack targeting the packed Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in the southern city of Sehwan in Pakistan's Sindh province, a health official told CNN.
Sindh Health Secretary Fazal Pecheho also said the number of people injured in Thursday's attack had climbed to 200.
A local hospital official, Dr. Zahid Hussain, earlier told CNN that 24 of the dead were children aged four to eight. Another 16 of the victims were women, he said.
Thousands of worshipers, including families with their children, had gathered Thursday at the more than 800-year-old shrine for the Sufi ritual of Dhamal, which involves music, chanting and prayer.
The Islamic State Khorasan, ISIS' affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in a phone call to CNN.
Prime Minister: 'Brutal' attack
In the aftermath of the blast, all the dead and injured were taken to the nearby 100-bed Sehwan Hospital, which was overwhelmed by the sudden influx of patients, Hussain told CNN.
Many have since been transferred to bigger hospitals in other cities of Sindh province, he said.
The Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with ISIS, reported the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber in an explosives vest.
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called the attack "brutal."
"I have directed all the state institutions to mobilize all resources for rescue and relief after this brutal terror attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's shrine," Sharif said in a statement.
Border closure
In a series of tweets, a spokesman for the Pakistani military, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, blamed operatives from Afghanistan for a recent spate of attacks on the country and urged the country to remain calm.
He later announced that the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was "closed with immediate effects till further orders due to security reasons."
The attack comes days after a bomb exploded during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 59 more, according to government spokesman Malik Ahmad Khan.
Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of Pakistan's Tehreek-i Taliban (TTP) -- also known as the Pakistani Taliban -- claimed responsibility for that attack in a statement emailed to CNN.