Story highlights Woman says she was "not aware it was an assassination attempt"

Police: North Korean named Ri Jong Chol arrested

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) A woman arrested in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother thought she was participating in a television prank show when she squirted liquid in his face, Indonesian police said.

Suspect Siti Aishah is one of four people arrested in the death of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Police believe the victim was sprayed with poison as he waited to board a flight Monday at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

Aishah said she was "not aware it was an assassination attempt by alleged foreign agents," Indonesian police chief Tito Karnavian told reporters in Aceh Province. Aishah is Indonesian.

Four people have been arrested in the killing: the Indonesian woman, a North Korean man, a Malaysian man and another woman carrying Vietnamese identification.

