Indonesian woman is among four people detained

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) One of the suspects in the death of the North Korean leader's half brother thought she was participating in a television gag show when she squirted liquid in his face, Indonesian police said.

Suspect Siti Aishah was "not aware it was an assassination attempt by alleged foreign agents," Indonesian police chief Tito Karnavian told reporters in Aceh Province.

The Indonesian woman is among four people detained in the death of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The victim was approached by the suspects when he was boarding a flight at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday in Malaysia.

Malaysian police arrested a fourth suspect -- a North Korean citizen -- in Selangor on Friday.

