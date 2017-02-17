Nearly 500 African migrants storm border with Spain

Story highlights Migrants shouted "Viva España!" and kissed the ground, video from the scene shows

Eleven law enforcement officers were treated for injuries, including three taken to the hospital

(CNN) Nearly 500 African migrants pushed their way across the border fence Friday morning from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, one of two Spanish enclaves in North Africa, a Spanish police source told CNN.

About 700 migrants amassed near the border early Friday before storming the fence, and 498 migrants managed to cross into Spanish territory, the source said.

The others were stopped by the Moroccan military and by Spanish and Moroccan authorities, the source added.

Migrants celebrate after storming the fence and entering the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Social media video provided to a local station shortly after the migrants arrived shows many celebrating while running through the streets. Other videos show barefoot and bare-chested migrants shouting "Viva España!" A few migrants had flags of the European Union and Spain draped over their backs. Some could be seen kissing the ground.

▶ Vídeo: Nueva entrada masiva de inmigrantes - YouTube https://t.co/etMDJnSFVC — El Faro de Ceuta (@ElFarodeCeuta) February 17, 2017

Eleven Spanish Civil guards were hurt trying to stop the migrants, the source said. Three had to be taken to a local hospital.