Breaking News

The week in 34 photos

Updated 9:27 PM ET, Thu February 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jeanette Vizguerra hugs her youngest child, Zury, while addressing supporters and the media from a church in Denver on Wednesday, February 15. Vizguerra, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, first came to the United States in 1997. In 2011, a federal immigration judge ordered that she be deported. Her latest request for a stay of deportation was denied on Wednesday, but she said during her news conference that her &quot;fight will continue.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/15/us/colorado-mom-vizguerra-ice-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Her case&lt;/a&gt; has drawn national attention as the debate continues over immigration reform.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Jeanette Vizguerra hugs her youngest child, Zury, while addressing supporters and the media from a church in Denver on Wednesday, February 15. Vizguerra, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, first came to the United States in 1997. In 2011, a federal immigration judge ordered that she be deported. Her latest request for a stay of deportation was denied on Wednesday, but she said during her news conference that her "fight will continue." Her case has drawn national attention as the debate continues over immigration reform.
Hide Caption
1 of 35
This photo, released by North Korea&#39;s state-run news agency, shows &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/11/asia/north-korea-missile/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the test-firing of a new ballistic missile&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, February 12. A US official said the missile traveled 500 kilometers (310 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
This photo, released by North Korea's state-run news agency, shows the test-firing of a new ballistic missile on Sunday, February 12. A US official said the missile traveled 500 kilometers (310 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
Hide Caption
2 of 35
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, February 16. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/politics/donald-trump-press-conference-amazing-day-in-history/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;lashed out&lt;/a&gt; against the media and what he called fake news as he displayed a sense of anger and grievance rarely vented by a president in public. He said he resented reports that his White House was in chaos. &quot;This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,&quot; he said.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, February 16. Trump lashed out against the media and what he called fake news as he displayed a sense of anger and grievance rarely vented by a president in public. He said he resented reports that his White House was in chaos. "This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," he said.
Hide Caption
3 of 35
A police officer holds a tear-gas canister during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/europe/paris-anti-police-protests/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;anti-police protests in Paris&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, February 15. Two hundred people gathered in the neighborhood of Barbes, near the Gare du Nord train station, to protest the alleged rape of a 22-year-old black man by police.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A police officer holds a tear-gas canister during anti-police protests in Paris on Wednesday, February 15. Two hundred people gathered in the neighborhood of Barbes, near the Gare du Nord train station, to protest the alleged rape of a 22-year-old black man by police.
Hide Caption
4 of 35
Chance the Rapper accepts the Grammy Award for best rap album on Sunday, February 12, making history as the first artist with a streaming-only album to win a Grammy. He also won the Grammy for best new artist. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/12/entertainment/gallery/grammys-2017-winners/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See other major winners&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Chance the Rapper accepts the Grammy Award for best rap album on Sunday, February 12, making history as the first artist with a streaming-only album to win a Grammy. He also won the Grammy for best new artist. See other major winners
Hide Caption
5 of 35
Water gushes over the main spillway at the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California, on Monday, February 13. Earlier this week, authorities ordered mandatory evacuations over concerns that an emergency spillway at the dam could fail and threaten nearby communities. Officials eventually &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/us/california-oroville-dam-storm-spillway/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;downgraded the evacuation order&lt;/a&gt; to a warning, allowing 188,000 evacuees to return home.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Water gushes over the main spillway at the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California, on Monday, February 13. Earlier this week, authorities ordered mandatory evacuations over concerns that an emergency spillway at the dam could fail and threaten nearby communities. Officials eventually downgraded the evacuation order to a warning, allowing 188,000 evacuees to return home.
Hide Caption
6 of 35
White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, right, walks down the West Wing Colonnade after a bilateral meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, February 10. Flynn &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/13/politics/michael-flynn-white-house-national-security-adviser/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;resigned from his post&lt;/a&gt; three days later. His departure came just after reports surfaced that the Justice Department &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/13/politics/michael-flynn-justice-department-warning/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;warned the Trump administration last month&lt;/a&gt; that Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, right, walks down the West Wing Colonnade after a bilateral meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, February 10. Flynn resigned from his post three days later. His departure came just after reports surfaced that the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.
Hide Caption
7 of 35
A miner works in the Spanish city of Villanueva del Rio y Minas on Friday, February 10. The coal industry is fading in Spain. In 1990, 167 coal mines employed about 40,000 workers. That&#39;s now down to about 40 mines and 4,000 workers.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A miner works in the Spanish city of Villanueva del Rio y Minas on Friday, February 10. The coal industry is fading in Spain. In 1990, 167 coal mines employed about 40,000 workers. That's now down to about 40 mines and 4,000 workers.
Hide Caption
8 of 35
Police stand where two people were killed and one was wounded after a shooting in Chicago&#39;s Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday, February 14. The shooting &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/14/us/chicago-toddler-killed/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;claimed the lives of a toddler and a 26-year-old man.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Police stand where two people were killed and one was wounded after a shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday, February 14. The shooting claimed the lives of a toddler and a 26-year-old man.
Hide Caption
9 of 35
Rumor, a German shepherd, rises on her hind legs to lick her handler and co-owner, Kent Boyles, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/15/sport/german-shepherd-named-best-in-show/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning Best in Show&lt;/a&gt; at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday, February 15.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Rumor, a German shepherd, rises on her hind legs to lick her handler and co-owner, Kent Boyles, after winning Best in Show at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday, February 15.
Hide Caption
10 of 35
Tsugumi Joiner, an associate director at the Davis Museum in Wellesley, Massachusetts, places a placard near a shroud-covered painting of Scottish-born artist James McDougal Hart on Thursday, February 16. The museum is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/us/museum-removes-art-from-immigrants-trnd/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;temporarily covering up artwork&lt;/a&gt; that was made by immigrants or given to them by immigrants &quot;to demonstrate symbolically what the Davis Museum would look like without their contributions to our collections and to Wellesley College.&quot;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Tsugumi Joiner, an associate director at the Davis Museum in Wellesley, Massachusetts, places a placard near a shroud-covered painting of Scottish-born artist James McDougal Hart on Thursday, February 16. The museum is temporarily covering up artwork that was made by immigrants or given to them by immigrants "to demonstrate symbolically what the Davis Museum would look like without their contributions to our collections and to Wellesley College."
Hide Caption
11 of 35
The father of Mudasir Ahmed cries over the body of his son, one of four suspected rebels killed in a gun battle in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Sunday, February 12. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were also killed, officials said. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/30/asia/kashmir-explainer/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more: The Kashmir dispute explained&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
The father of Mudasir Ahmed cries over the body of his son, one of four suspected rebels killed in a gun battle in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Sunday, February 12. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were also killed, officials said. Read more: The Kashmir dispute explained
Hide Caption
12 of 35
Firefighters battle a large blaze at a racquet club in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14. No civilians were injured, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Firefighters battle a large blaze at a racquet club in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14. No civilians were injured, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
Hide Caption
13 of 35
US President Donald Trump smiles during a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, February 13. The two leaders &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/13/politics/donald-trump-justin-trudeau-white-house/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;played a delicate dance&lt;/a&gt; as they sought to focus on the commonalities between their two countries rather than the chasm between their personal philosophies and politics.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
US President Donald Trump smiles during a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, February 13. The two leaders played a delicate dance as they sought to focus on the commonalities between their two countries rather than the chasm between their personal philosophies and politics.
Hide Caption
14 of 35
Adele poses with the five Grammy Awards she won on Sunday, February 12. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/12/entertainment/grammys-2017/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;She swept the top honors,&lt;/a&gt; including album of the year and song of the year (&quot;Hello&quot;).
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Adele poses with the five Grammy Awards she won on Sunday, February 12. She swept the top honors, including album of the year and song of the year ("Hello").
Hide Caption
15 of 35
graphic warning - single image
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Hide Caption
16 of 35
A police officer stands at the site of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/13/world/lahore-blast-dead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a deadly explosion&lt;/a&gt; in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday, February 13. Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of Pakistan&#39;s Tehreek-i Taliban -- also known as the Pakistani Taliban -- claimed responsibility for the attack. At least 14 people were killed and 59 injured, according to government spokesman Malik Ahmad Khan.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A police officer stands at the site of a deadly explosion in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday, February 13. Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of Pakistan's Tehreek-i Taliban -- also known as the Pakistani Taliban -- claimed responsibility for the attack. At least 14 people were killed and 59 injured, according to government spokesman Malik Ahmad Khan.
Hide Caption
17 of 35
A fan of the English soccer club Burnley is photographed before a Premier League match on Sunday, February 12.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A fan of the English soccer club Burnley is photographed before a Premier League match on Sunday, February 12.
Hide Caption
18 of 35
Carnival is celebrated in Nice, France, on Saturday, February 11.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Carnival is celebrated in Nice, France, on Saturday, February 11.
Hide Caption
19 of 35
Olive ridley turtles return to the sea after laying eggs on India&#39;s Rushikulya beach on Thursday, February 16.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Olive ridley turtles return to the sea after laying eggs on India's Rushikulya beach on Thursday, February 16.
Hide Caption
20 of 35
A police officer tries to stop members of the media as a North Korean embassy official leaves a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday, February 15. Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/asia/kim-jong-nam-arrests-autopsy/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died on Monday&lt;/a&gt; after becoming ill at Kuala Lumpur&#39;s airport. Lee Cheol Woo, chairman of South Korea&#39;s National Assembly Intelligence Committee, told a press briefing that Kim had been poisoned. Three suspects have been arrested.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A police officer tries to stop members of the media as a North Korean embassy official leaves a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday, February 15. Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died on Monday after becoming ill at Kuala Lumpur's airport. Lee Cheol Woo, chairman of South Korea's National Assembly Intelligence Committee, told a press briefing that Kim had been poisoned. Three suspects have been arrested.
Hide Caption
21 of 35
A doctor holds his stethoscope in the air as he and other medical staff protest the detention of their union leaders in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, February 15. Seven union leaders were jailed earlier this week for not calling off a strike by doctors working in public institutions. Their release was later ordered by an appeals court.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A doctor holds his stethoscope in the air as he and other medical staff protest the detention of their union leaders in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, February 15. Seven union leaders were jailed earlier this week for not calling off a strike by doctors working in public institutions. Their release was later ordered by an appeals court.
Hide Caption
22 of 35
This aerial photo, taken on Monday, February 13, shows the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/09/us/gallery/north-dakota-oil-pipeline/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline&lt;/a&gt; in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The pipeline is a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
This aerial photo, taken on Monday, February 13, shows the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The pipeline is a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
Hide Caption
23 of 35
Hussein Zeino Danoon and Shahad Ahmed Abed sit inside a car after marrying in the Khazer refugee camp in Iraq on Thursday, February 16. The camp is east of Mosul, where an Iraqi-led coalition &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/world/gallery/mosul/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has been fighting ISIS militants.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Hussein Zeino Danoon and Shahad Ahmed Abed sit inside a car after marrying in the Khazer refugee camp in Iraq on Thursday, February 16. The camp is east of Mosul, where an Iraqi-led coalition has been fighting ISIS militants.
Hide Caption
24 of 35
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, greets Pedro the Shetland pony during a visit to the Ebony Horse Club in London on Thursday, February 16.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, greets Pedro the Shetland pony during a visit to the Ebony Horse Club in London on Thursday, February 16.
Hide Caption
25 of 35
Villagers in Gutian, China, sacrifice a pig before a Lantern Festival parade on Saturday, February 11.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Villagers in Gutian, China, sacrifice a pig before a Lantern Festival parade on Saturday, February 11.
Hide Caption
26 of 35
Singer Joy Villa walks the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12. Her dress carried the campaign slogan of US President Donald Trump. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/12/entertainment/gallery/grammys-2017-red-carpet/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more red-carpet photos from the Grammys&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Singer Joy Villa walks the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12. Her dress carried the campaign slogan of US President Donald Trump. See more red-carpet photos from the Grammys
Hide Caption
27 of 35
Protesters pull down their pants to moon Trump Tower in Chicago on Sunday, February 12.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Protesters pull down their pants to moon Trump Tower in Chicago on Sunday, February 12.
Hide Caption
28 of 35
A US Coast Guard crew prepares to rescue people from a fishing boat that ran aground in Cold Bay, Alaska, on Tuesday, February 14.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A US Coast Guard crew prepares to rescue people from a fishing boat that ran aground in Cold Bay, Alaska, on Tuesday, February 14.
Hide Caption
29 of 35
A tank competes in a tank biathlon in Russia&#39;s Primorye territory on Thursday, February 16.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A tank competes in a tank biathlon in Russia's Primorye territory on Thursday, February 16.
Hide Caption
30 of 35
The mesmerizing phenomenon &quot;firefall&quot; illuminates Horsetail Fall in California&#39;s Yosemite National Park on Monday, February 13. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/14/travel/firefall-yosemite-national-park-trnd/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The natural effect&lt;/a&gt; gives the illusion that bright orange lava is flowing off the cliff. It comes to life when the angle of the setting sun causes light to hit the waterfall just right.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
The mesmerizing phenomenon "firefall" illuminates Horsetail Fall in California's Yosemite National Park on Monday, February 13. The natural effect gives the illusion that bright orange lava is flowing off the cliff. It comes to life when the angle of the setting sun causes light to hit the waterfall just right.
Hide Caption
31 of 35
A makeup artist works on a model as an assistant lights the model&#39;s face during a fashion show in New York on Tuesday, February 14.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A makeup artist works on a model as an assistant lights the model's face during a fashion show in New York on Tuesday, February 14.
Hide Caption
32 of 35
Dead pilot whales are seen on a beach on New Zealand&#39;s South Island on Sunday, February 12. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/13/asia/beached-whales-new-zealand/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;About 400 whales died&lt;/a&gt; in what was the third-largest mass beaching of whales in the country&#39;s history.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Dead pilot whales are seen on a beach on New Zealand's South Island on Sunday, February 12. About 400 whales died in what was the third-largest mass beaching of whales in the country's history.
Hide Caption
33 of 35
French farmer Cedric Herrou gestures next to a Malian woman named Khadidja as he leaves a courthouse in Nice, France, on Friday, February 10. A French court &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/10/europe/french-farmer-migrant-trial/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;gave Herrou a suspended fine of 3,000 euros ($3,200)&lt;/a&gt; for helping migrants enter France illegally, the prosecutor told CNN. Herrou has taken in dozens of migrants over the past year.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
French farmer Cedric Herrou gestures next to a Malian woman named Khadidja as he leaves a courthouse in Nice, France, on Friday, February 10. A French court gave Herrou a suspended fine of 3,000 euros ($3,200) for helping migrants enter France illegally, the prosecutor told CNN. Herrou has taken in dozens of migrants over the past year.
Hide Caption
34 of 35
People attend a figure-skating festival in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday, February 15. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/09/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0210/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 39 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
People attend a figure-skating festival in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday, February 15. See last week in 39 photos
Hide Caption
35 of 35
01 week in photos 021702 week in photos 021734 week in photos 021703 week in photos 021704 week in photos 021705 week in photos 021706 week in photos 021707 week in photos 0217 RESTRICTED08 week in photos 0217 RESTRICTED09 week in photos 021711 week in photos 021712 week in photos 021713 week in photos 021710 week in photos 021714 week in photos 0217graphic warning - single image15 week in photos 021716 week in photos 0217 RESTRICTED17 week in photos 0217 RESTRICTED18 week in photos 021719 week in photos 021720 week in photos 021721 week in photos 021722 week in photos 021723 week in photos 0217 RESTRICTED24 week in photos 021725 week in photos 0217 RESTRICTED26 week in photos 0217 RESTRICTED27 week in photos 0217 RESTRICTED28 week in photos 0217 RESTRICTED29 week in photos 021730 week in photos 021731 week in photos 0217 RESTRICTED32 week in photos 021733 week in photos 0217
Take a look at 34 photos of the week from February 10 through February 16.