The week in 34 photos

Jeanette Vizguerra hugs her youngest child, Zury, while addressing supporters and the media from a church in Denver on Wednesday, February 15. Vizguerra, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, first came to the United States in 1997. In 2011, a federal immigration judge ordered that she be deported. Her latest request for a stay of deportation was denied on Wednesday, but she said during her news conference that her "fight will continue." Her case has drawn national attention as the debate continues over immigration reform.

This photo, released by North Korea's state-run news agency, shows the test-firing of a new ballistic missile on Sunday, February 12. A US official said the missile traveled 500 kilometers (310 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, February 16. Trump lashed out against the media and what he called fake news as he displayed a sense of anger and grievance rarely vented by a president in public. He said he resented reports that his White House was in chaos. "This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," he said.

A police officer holds a tear-gas canister during anti-police protests in Paris on Wednesday, February 15. Two hundred people gathered in the neighborhood of Barbes, near the Gare du Nord train station, to protest the alleged rape of a 22-year-old black man by police.

Chance the Rapper accepts the Grammy Award for best rap album on Sunday, February 12, making history as the first artist with a streaming-only album to win a Grammy. He also won the Grammy for best new artist. See other major winners

Water gushes over the main spillway at the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California, on Monday, February 13. Earlier this week, authorities ordered mandatory evacuations over concerns that an emergency spillway at the dam could fail and threaten nearby communities. Officials eventually downgraded the evacuation order to a warning, allowing 188,000 evacuees to return home.

White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, right, walks down the West Wing Colonnade after a bilateral meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, February 10. Flynn resigned from his post three days later. His departure came just after reports surfaced that the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.

A miner works in the Spanish city of Villanueva del Rio y Minas on Friday, February 10. The coal industry is fading in Spain. In 1990, 167 coal mines employed about 40,000 workers. That's now down to about 40 mines and 4,000 workers.

A miner works in the Spanish city of Villanueva del Rio y Minas on Friday, February 10. The coal industry is fading in Spain. In 1990, 167 coal mines employed about 40,000 workers. That's now down to about 40 mines and 4,000 workers.

Police stand where two people were killed and one was wounded after a shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday, February 14. The shooting claimed the lives of a toddler and a 26-year-old man.

Rumor, a German shepherd, rises on her hind legs to lick her handler and co-owner, Kent Boyles, after winning Best in Show at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday, February 15.

Tsugumi Joiner, an associate director at the Davis Museum in Wellesley, Massachusetts, places a placard near a shroud-covered painting of Scottish-born artist James McDougal Hart on Thursday, February 16. The museum is temporarily covering up artwork that was made by immigrants or given to them by immigrants "to demonstrate symbolically what the Davis Museum would look like without their contributions to our collections and to Wellesley College."

The father of Mudasir Ahmed cries over the body of his son, one of four suspected rebels killed in a gun battle in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Sunday, February 12. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were also killed, officials said. Read more: The Kashmir dispute explained

Firefighters battle a large blaze at a racquet club in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14. No civilians were injured, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Firefighters battle a large blaze at a racquet club in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14. No civilians were injured, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

US President Donald Trump smiles during a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, February 13. The two leaders played a delicate dance as they sought to focus on the commonalities between their two countries rather than the chasm between their personal philosophies and politics.

Adele poses with the five Grammy Awards she won on Sunday, February 12. She swept the top honors, including album of the year and song of the year ("Hello").

A police officer stands at the site of a deadly explosion in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday, February 13. Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of Pakistan's Tehreek-i Taliban -- also known as the Pakistani Taliban -- claimed responsibility for the attack. At least 14 people were killed and 59 injured, according to government spokesman Malik Ahmad Khan.

A police officer tries to stop members of the media as a North Korean embassy official leaves a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday, February 15. Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died on Monday after becoming ill at Kuala Lumpur's airport. Lee Cheol Woo, chairman of South Korea's National Assembly Intelligence Committee, told a press briefing that Kim had been poisoned. Three suspects have been arrested.

Photos: The week in 34 photos

A doctor holds his stethoscope in the air as he and other medical staff protest the detention of their union leaders in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, February 15. Seven union leaders were jailed earlier this week for not calling off a strike by doctors working in public institutions. Their release was later ordered by an appeals court.