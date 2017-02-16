The week in 34 photos

A miner works in the Spanish city of Villanueva del Rio y Minas on Friday, February 10. The coal industry is fading in Spain. In 1990, 167 coal mines employed about 40,000 workers. That's now down to about 40 mines and 4,000 workers.
Firefighters battle a large blaze at a racquet club in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14. No civilians were injured, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
A fan of the English soccer club Burnley is photographed before a Premier League match on Sunday, February 12.
Carnival is celebrated in Nice, France, on Saturday, February 11.
Olive ridley turtles return to the sea after laying eggs on India's Rushikulya beach on Thursday, February 16.
A doctor holds his stethoscope in the air as he and other medical staff protest the detention of their union leaders in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, February 15. Seven union leaders were jailed earlier this week for not calling off a strike by doctors working in public institutions. Their release was later ordered by an appeals court.
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, greets Pedro the Shetland pony during a visit to the Ebony Horse Club in London on Thursday, February 16.
Villagers in Gutian, China, sacrifice a pig before a Lantern Festival parade on Saturday, February 11.
Protesters pull down their pants to moon Trump Tower in Chicago on Sunday, February 12.
A US Coast Guard crew prepares to rescue people from a fishing boat that ran aground in Cold Bay, Alaska, on Tuesday, February 14.
A tank competes in a tank biathlon in Russia's Primorye territory on Thursday, February 16.
A makeup artist works on a model as an assistant lights the model's face during a fashion show in New York on Tuesday, February 14.