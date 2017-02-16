Russian fighter jets 'buzz' US warship in Black Sea, photos show

Story highlights This isn't the first time Russian jets have "buzzed" US ships

NATO warplanes scrambled 800 times in response to Russian jets in 2016

Moscow (CNN) The US military has released several photos of what it says were Russian fighter jets "buzzing" the deck of a US warship in the Black Sea last week.

The images of SU-24 fighter jets off the bow of the American guided missile destroyer USS Porter emerged as the commander of the US military arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, to meet with his Russian counterpart.

Earlier this week, a Russian ministry of defense spokesman denied reports that Russian jets conducted "fly-bys" past the USS Porter on February 10.

The photos of Russian jets roaring close to the deck of the American warship appear to contradict Moscow's denial.

Two Russian Su-24 jets pass close to the USS Porter in the Black Sea last week.

"The ship captain labeled these events as unsafe and unprofessional because of the potential for an accident," said Lt. Col. David Faggard, spokesman for the US military's European Command.

