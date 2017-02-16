Museum removes every piece of art created by immigrants

Story highlights Approximately 120 works of art will either be taken down or covered

They account for 20 percent of the work in the museum's permanent galleries

(CNN) Starting today and lasting through President's Day weekend, all work created or donated by immigrants will no longer be displayed The Davis Museum at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

Instead, curators will drape black cloth over cases, and line the walls with labels that say "Created by an immigrant."

They are calling the initiative: "Art-Less." And it's meant to highlight immigrants' impact, even in the world of art.

"We have removed or cloaked these works to demonstrate symbolically what the Davis Museum would look like without their contributions to our collections and to Wellesley College, and to thereby honor their many invaluable gifts," the museum said

The permanent galleries at the Davis Museum show the impact of removing immigrant art.

One of the main works missing is the portrait of George Washington.

