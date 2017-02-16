Bodies of missing Indiana girls found; police say they were killed

Story highlights Police: This may be the first double-homicide investigation in county's recent history

There are no suspects in custody

(CNN) The bodies of two missing Indiana girls found in the woods near a creek have been identified, and their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Autopsy results confirmed the victims as Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13.

The bodies were discovered by search volunteers Tuesday along a railroad bridge near Dear Creek in Delphi, about 70 miles northwest of Indianapolis, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

CNN Map

Missing since Monday

On Monday, the teens were dropped off to go hiking, but when they did not show up to be picked up by family members, police were notified. Soon after, a search party was formed of community volunteers and several law enforcement agencies, police said.

