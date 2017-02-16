On 'A Day Without Immigrants,' workers take to US streets

(CNN) Throngs of foreign-born cooks, dishwashers, busboys, cleaners, carpenters, delivery workers and their supporters took to the streets Thursday in what activists hope will become a burgeoning grass-roots movement against President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration policies.

In Chicago, many restaurants and businesses shut their doors as hundreds held a rally at Union Park before marching south to Federal Plaza.

News of the protests spread quickly via word of mouth and social media posts under the hashtag #ADayWithoutImmigrants, which called for participants to skip work and school, close businesses and avoid making any purchases.

One Facebook post was directed at Trump: "Mr. President, without us and our contributions the country will be paralyzed."

The economic impact of the protests was not immediately clear.

Gustavo Carrillo chose not to make make grocery deliveries across Chicago. "We are not criminals," he told WLS. "We come to this country just to work hard for our families."

In the nation's capital, demonstrators marched from Mount Pleasant to the White House. They carried signs with messages such as "Immigrants We Get The Job Done" and "They Will Not Build Borders in Our Community," CNN affiliate WJLA reported.

Estimated 20k people walking through uptown @charlotteagenda #daywithoutimmigrants A post shared by Lauren (@laurenlapoint) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:30am PST

In Charlotte, North Carolina, some streets had to be shut down after thousands of marchers blocked roads and stopped traffic, CNN affiliate WSOC-TV reported.

There are about 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center. The workforce included 8 million unauthorized immigrants in 2014.