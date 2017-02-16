Story highlights Tennis star backed wrong team during Super Bowl

(CNN) Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard is a woman of her word.

In a storyline which will give many hope that dreams can come true, the Canadian has honored a bet she made with an opportunistic sports fan by taking him on a date in New York.

Bouchard backed the wrong team during the Super Bowl earlier this month, predicting on Twitter that the Atlanta Falcons would win when they were 21-0 up against New England Patriots.

Patriots fan John Goehrke challenged the 22-year-old, cheekily wagering that the pair go on a date should the Patriots win.

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

In a thrilling final, the Patriots -- trailing 28-3 with a little over a quarter to play -- produced an astonishing comeback, overcoming the biggest points deficit in Super Bowl history to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.