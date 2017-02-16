CNN 10 - February 17, 2017

The issue of immigration in the U.S. and a rare look inside a secretive, Communist nation are today's first two topics. We're also bringing you some martial arts trivia ahead of an uplifting report about a studio that's helping students with special needs. Finally, the return of hidden money from inside a recycled TV becomes the ultimate cash-back program.

1. When North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Sunday, sending a message to its rivals, U.S. President Donald Trump was hosting the leader of what Asian country?

2. What is the name of the California lake whose spillways eroded, bringing a potential flood threat to almost 200,000 people?

3. Name the current leader of Canada, who visited the White House earlier this week.

4. Hundreds of pilot whales recently beached themselves on a thin strip of land in what country?

5. Name the two countries that have the longest shared border in the world.

6. What U.S. government position was recently held by Michael Flynn before his resignation, following a controversy involving phone conversations with a Russian ambassador?

7. What nation is North Korea's only major ally?

8. The World Health Organization estimates that almost half the global population is at risk of catching what mosquito-borne disease?

9. Along its southern border, the nation of Israel has a fence meant to stop illegal immigration from what other country?

10. ICE is an acronym for a U.S. federal law enforcement agency. What does ICE stand for?

