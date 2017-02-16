White Turf Races: The horse race with an alpine edge

Story highlights The White Turf races are held on a frozen lake

(CNN) Most horses would be used to running across the soft turf of a racing paddock, or maybe even on a sandy beach. But the White Turf snow race in the ski resort of St. Moritz, Switzerland, poses a new challenge for race horses: a frozen lake.

"There's something so special here about the racing here on the frozen lake with the whole town buzzing," British trainer John Best told CNN. "I don't really know how to quite explain it."

Best has raced horses all over the world, and he admits that it's impossible to know how well they will run over ice and snow.

"You get some horses that you think will be perfect out here, but then they're not; others that you're not sure about and they just thrive on it," he explained.

"And we've got one [Berrahri] horse that we've brought out for the last three years now -- this is his third year -- and he just loves it out here. Every year he runs way above what he would normally do at home."