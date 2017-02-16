Watch Kris Bryant get pranked by Greg Maddux

Story highlights Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant was in Las Vegas for a promo shoot

He had no idea the "sound guy" was Hall of Famer Greg Maddux

(CNN) Greg Maddux is one of the greatest pitchers of all time. Turns out the Hall of Famer is a pretty good prankster, too.

On Monday, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was in Las Vegas for a Red Bull shoot, and the reigning National League MVP thought the promotional media company only was going to film batting practice.

But throughout the shoot, Bryant kept getting pestered by the "sound guy." Unbeknownst to the World Series champion, it was none other than Maddux in disguise, wearing a wig under his hat to go with fake bushy facial hair.

"Try to hit it off the barrel," the four-time Cy Young winner said. "It'll sound really good."

"That's the goal," Bryant said.

