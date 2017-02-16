Cummings: Trump made up a story about me

Story highlights Trump said Thursday he has tried to set up a meeting between himself and Cummings

"The meeting was never set, we didn't get all these calls that he talked about," Cummings said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump claimed earlier Thursday that Rep. Elijah Cummings canceled a meeting with him because it would be "bad politically."

But the Maryland Democrat insisted to CNN's Wolf Blitzer that never happened.

The dispute began during Thursday's news conference, when Trump asked reporter April Ryan if she would set up a meeting between him and the Congressional Black Caucus. Trump then said Cummings was "all excited" to meet with him but had to cancel the meeting.

"He wanted it, but we called, called, called and I can't make a meeting with him. Every day, I walk and say, 'I would like to meet with him,' because I do want to solve the problem. But he probably was told by (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer -- or somebody like that, some other lightweight -- he was probably told, he was probably told, 'Don't meet with Trump. It's bad politics.'"

"I have no idea why President Trump would make up a story about me like he did today," Cummings replied in a statement.

Read More