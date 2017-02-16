Breaking News

White House considering outsider to review intelligence agencies

By Jim Sciutto, Chief National Security Correspondent

Updated 9:49 AM ET, Thu February 16, 2017

  Feinberg serves on Trump's economic advisory council
  "All I am saying is there is not an announcement at this time," a White House spokeswoman said

(CNN)The White House is considering tapping Stephen Feinberg, founder of a New York investment firm, to conduct a review of US intelligence agencies, according to US officials with knowledge of the plans.

There are still many issues to work out, especially because the Director of National Intelligence -- by statute -- has oversight over the agencies and is the President's prime contact on all intelligence issues, one of the sources said.
An administration official confirmed the move is under consideration.
    Feinberg serves on Trump's economic advisory council.
    The New York Times first reported the plans and said Feinberg has informed his company's shareholders he is in discussions to join the administration.
    President Donald Trump has nominated former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, a Republican, to be DNI but he has not been confirmed yet.
    Before taking office, Trump aides denied reports that plans were in the works to revamp the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. But one of the officials who spoke to CNN on Thursday described the plan as an effort to consider possible reforms.
    White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN that the White House doesn't "have any personnel announcements right now," but that the Trump administration is taking leaks "very seriously and we will be doing a thorough review."
    Sanders would not say, however, that reporting on Feinberg's role is wrong.
    "All I am saying is there is not an announcement at this time," she said.

    CNN's Jim Acosta and Dan Merica contributed to this report.