Trump pick to head Medicare and Medicaid in the hot seat

(CNN) Seema Verma, President Donald Trump's nominee for administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is in the hot seat Thursday morning, testifying before lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee.

As the head of the federal agency that administers Medicare and Medicaid, if confirmed, Verma would find herself smack in the middle of the contentious political debate around overhauling Obamacare.

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle agreed Verma's role could prove to be one of the most influential in the Trump administration.

"I suspect you also know that the job you've been nominated for is a thankless one, fraught with numerous challenges," GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch, the chairman of the Finance Committee, said. "The failings of Obamacare are urgent and must be addressed in short order."

Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the panel, said leading CMS was "one of the most consequential positions in government," particularly as his GOP colleagues look to make "radical changes" to the health care system.

Read More