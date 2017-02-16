First on CNN: Pro-Obamacare ads to target Republicans during recess

Story highlights A group supporting the Affordable Care Act will run ads pressuring lawmakers not to gut Obamacare

The ads will begin airing Friday and run through next week in several states

(CNN) When Republican lawmakers turn on their TVs next week, some will see constituents pleading with them: Don't take away our health care.

During the congressional recess, when members of Congress return to their home states, a group supporting the Affordable Care Act will run ads pressuring lawmakers not to gut Obamacare. This group, the Alliance for Health Care Security, says it is spending a seven-figure sum in five states with key Republican senators.

The ads offer a preview of what's to come for Republicans during the midterms if they move forward with a full repeal of Obamacare. Already, GOP members are clashing over how much of the health care law to repeal and how quickly, as they face a barrage of criticism for starting the process of rolling back the law before the party has crafted an alternative.

The ads will begin airing Friday and run through next week in Nevada, Alaska, Arizona, Maine and West Virginia -- home to Republican Sens. Dean Heller, Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan, Jeff Flake, Susan Collins and Shelley Moore Capito.

In the Nevada ad, a man named Jeff says he has a life-threatening disease that has caused his bone marrow to stop functioning. Because of the treatment he has received, he says he is able to play and keep up with his toddler daughter.

