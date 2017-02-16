First on CNN: Pro-Obamacare ads to target Republicans during recess

Story highlights
- A group supporting the Affordable Care Act will run ads pressuring lawmakers not to gut Obamacare
- The ads will begin airing Friday and run through next week in several states
(CNN)When Republican lawmakers turn on their TVs next week, some will see constituents pleading with them: Don't take away our health care.
During the congressional recess, when members of Congress return to their home states, a group supporting the Affordable Care Act will run ads pressuring lawmakers not to gut Obamacare. This group, the Alliance for Health Care Security, says it is spending a seven-figure sum in five states with key Republican senators.
The ads offer a preview of what's to come for Republicans during the midterms if they move forward with a full repeal of Obamacare. Already, GOP members are clashing over how much of the health care law to repeal and how quickly, as they face a barrage of criticism for starting the process of rolling back the law before the party has crafted an alternative.
The ads will begin airing Friday and run through next week in Nevada, Alaska, Arizona, Maine and West Virginia -- home to Republican Sens. Dean Heller, Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan, Jeff Flake, Susan Collins and Shelley Moore Capito.
In the Nevada ad, a man named Jeff says he has a life-threatening disease that has caused his bone marrow to stop functioning. Because of the treatment he has received, he says he is able to play and keep up with his toddler daughter.
"If I lose my health care, it's going to be a big problem for me and my family," Jeff says, visibly emotional.
The Alaska spot features a woman named Lisa who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002. She has been cancer-free for 15 years, she says, but "it's always in your head once you've had cancer that it can happen again."
"Now I have another worry: losing my insurance. I don't know what I would do," Lisa says. "If my cancer reoccurred and I didn't have health insurance, I could lose my life."
In each of the five ads, the narrator asks: "Congress wants to rip up health care. What's their plan to make sure every American can keep their coverage?"
The ad buy is just one more example of pro-Obamacare groups organizing to crank up the heat on Republican lawmakers as they deliberate whether to overhaul Obamacare.
So far, Republicans have yet to reach a consensus on an Obamacare alternative -- a reality that has drawn angry constituents to GOP town halls across the country to vent their frustrations.
Next week is likely to produce a slew of contentious town halls with constituents pressing GOP lawmakers for information on changes they plan to make to the Affordable Care Act.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said at a news conference on Thursday that Republicans plan to introduce legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare after the President's Day recess.