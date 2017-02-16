Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump gave lengthy news conference Thursday, a last-minute addition to the schedule, where he announced his new selection to lead the Labor Department, Alexander Acosta. His back-and-forth with reporters touched on everything from his critique of the media, his Electoral College margin of victory, the workings of his administration, former national security adviser Michael Flynn's resignation and more.

Here are the most memorable lines:

On how things are going

On leaks, news

On picking his next question

"I want to find a friendly reporter."

On false claims about his Electoral College win's spot in history

"I was given that information, I don't know."

On his own speech

"I'm not ranting and raving, I'm just telling you you're dishonest people."

On Obamacare

Obamacare , they fill up our alleys with people you wonder how they got there."

On reports about Russia contacts

"You can talk all you want about Russia -- which was all a fabricated fake news ... It is all fake news. It is all fake news."

On Flynn

"I don't think he did anything wrong. If anything, he did something right."

On why Flynn was fired

"The thing is he didn't tell our Vice President properly and then he said he didn't remember... that just wasn't acceptable to me."

On an alternative career

"I'd be a pretty good reporter."

On dealing with Russia

"The greatest thing I could do is shoot that ship that's 30 miles offshore right out of the water. Everyone will say, "Oh, it's so great, it's so great. That's not great."

On nuclear holocaust and Russia

"Nuclear holocaust would be like no other. They are a very powerful nuclear country and so are we. But if we have a good relationship with Russia, believe me, that is as good thing, not a bad thing."

On the travel ban

"We had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban, we had a bad court."

On violence in Chicago

"There are two Chicagos, as you know. One Chicago that is incredible, luxurious and safe. There is another Chicago that is worse than almost any of the places in the Middle East that we talk about and that you talk about on the news."