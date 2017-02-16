Story highlights Mattis claims Russia has interfered in a number of elections

(CNN) US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Thursday that the US is"not in a position right now" to collaborate with Russia on military matters.

Speaking at a NATO conference in Brussels, Mattis accused Russia of violating international law, labeling its actions as "aggressive" and "destabilizing."

"We are not in a position right now to collaborate on the military level, but our political leaders will engage and try to find common ground," he said Thursday.

"Russia's aggressive actions have violated international law and are destabilizing."

