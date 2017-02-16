Gov. Paul LePage on Trump: 'We got to tell him that the TV show's over and he's gotta move on now'

Story highlights "I would say this: You've got to put someone somebody in charge," LePage said.

"We got to tell him that the TV show's over and he's gotta move on now," LePage added.

(CNN) Republican Gov. Paul LePage, a supporter of President Donald Trump, said Thursday morning that too many people are vying for power within the White House and that the President should stop treating it like a TV show.

"The thing I'm sensing is that there's three or four chiefs at the top," the Maine governor told Newsradio WGAN.

"I would say this: You've got to put someone somebody in charge."

LePage said Trump fostered too much competition, which was causing dysfunction.

"In his case, too much competition. Everybody's fighting to be that No. 1 person. You're gonna have a lot of slip ups. I've met Donald Trump, I think he does promote some competition. He brings that business aspect to it. We got to tell him that the TV show's over and he's gotta move on now," he said.

Read More