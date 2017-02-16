Tapper: Trump's presser was unhinged

Story highlights "It was a wild press conference," Tapper said

Here are Tapper's comments in full

(CNN) CNN's Jake Tapper responded with astonishment Thursday after President Donald Trump's White House news conference -- ostensibly called to announce his choice of labor secretary -- turned into a sweeping attack on the press and defense of his administration.

Here are Tapper's comments in full:

"It was a wild press conference. And I think that, first of all, purportedly the purpose of it was to introduce his new secretary of labor nominee, Alexander Acosta. He talked about (CNN correspondent) Jim Acosta more than he talked about Alexander Acosta. He talked about Hillary Clinton more than he talked about Alexander Acosta.

"He spent the first part of his remarks talking about accomplishments that he thought the media, the fake media, whatever he wants to call us, we're not paying enough attention to. But then, instead of focusing on these accomplishments and offering an optimistic, positive view of what he's doing for this country, it was an airing of grievances. It was Festivus. It was complaints about the media. At one point, he said the leaks were real, but the news is fake, which doesn't make any sense whatsoever.

"He said things that were not true. Peter Alexander from NBC pointed out one of them when (Trump) said he had the biggest electoral victory win since Ronald Reagan. That's not true. Clinton, Clinton, Obama, Obama, George H. W. Bush, all were bigger.

Read More