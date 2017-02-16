Harward says no to national security adviser role

Story highlights A friend of Harward's said he was reluctant to take the job because the White House seems so chaotic

Earlier this week, Trump fired Michael Flynn as national security adviser

(CNN) Ret. Vice Adm. Bob Harward has turned down President Donald Trump's offer to be national security adviser, sources told CNN Thursday.

A friend of Harward's said he was reluctant to take the job because the White House seems so chaotic. Harward called the offer a "s*** sandwich," the friend said.

Earlier this week, Trump fired Michael Flynn as national security adviser. Trump has named Ret. Lt. Gen. Joseph Keith Kellogg, who worked under Flynn until his resignation, the acting national security adviser.

A senior Republican familiar with the process said "a question of clarity regarding the lines of authority" was central in Harward's decision.

"I wouldn't call it a disagreement as much as questions that could not be resolved to his comfort level," the Republican said.

