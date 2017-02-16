Trump announces Alexander Acosta as labor secretary pick

Story highlights Andrew Puzder was Trump's first pick to leader the Labor Department

He withdrew his nomination Wednesday

(CNN) President Donald Trump announced Thursday his plan to nominate Alexander Acosta to be labor secretary, telling assembled reporters on Thursday that Acosta is going to be "a tremendous secretary of labor."

The nomination comes one day after Andy Puzder, Trump's first pick to lead the department, withdrew his nomination.

Trump said that Acosta "has been through Senate confirmation three times, confirmed." The comment was an apparent reference to his administration's struggle to get all of their nominees through the Senate.

"I have wished him the best, we just spoke and he is going to be a tremendous secretary of labor," Trump said. Acosta was not at the event with the President.

Acosta, who is currently the dean of the Florida International University School of Law, is a former member of the National Labor Relations Board, a position he was nominated to by former President George W. Bush.

