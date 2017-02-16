Trump to announce Alexander Acosta as labor secretary pick

Story highlights Andrew Puzder was Trump's first pick to leader the Labor Department

(CNN) President Donald Trump will announce Thursday his plan to nominate Alexander Acosta to be labor secretary, two sources familiar with the plan tell CNN. The nomination comes one day after Andy Puzder, Trump's first pick to lead the department, withdrew his nomination.

Acosta, who is currently the dean of the Florida International University School of Law, is a former member of the National Labor Relations Board, a position he was nominated to by former President George W. Bush.

If confirmed, Acosta -- the son of Cuban immigrants - would be the first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet.

He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito when he sat on the Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and practiced law at Kirkland & Ellis in Washington.

