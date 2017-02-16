Trump promises new immigration order as DOJ tells court to hold off

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to roll out a new immigration executive order next week that will be tailored to the federal court decision that paused his travel ban.

"The new order is going to be very much tailored to what I consider to be a very bad decision," said Trump during a news conference, referring to a decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that blocked his travel ban earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department filed a 47-page brief Thursday telling the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that it does not need a larger panel of judges to rehear its failed emergency challenge to a lower court's temporary suspension of Trump's executive order on immigration at this time because a new order is on the way.

The Justice Department wrote at length about the "seriously flawed" Ninth Circuit ruling from last week, but neverthless said: "(r)ather than continuing this litigation, the President intends in the near future to rescind the order and replace it with a new, substantially revised executive order to eliminate what the panel erroneously thought were constitutional concerns."

"In so doing, the President will clear the way for immediately protecting the country rather than pursuing further, potentially time-consuming litigation," it added.

Read More