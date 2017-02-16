Donald Trump calls treatment of first lady unfair

(CNN) More than an hour into a raucous White House news conference, President Donald Trump was asked a personal question about his wife, Melania Trump.

The President embraced the opportunity to talk about the first lady, who has not spent much time in the public eye since her husband assumed office almost four weeks ago, and to defend her against some of her critics.

"I think she is a great representative for this country, and a funny thing happens. She gets so unfairly maligned," said Trump. "The things they say, and I have known her for a long time, the things they say are so unfair."

Melania Trump has been falsely accused of working for an escort service -- a charge she defended herself against in court, winning one of the cases, and continuing her fight against another outlet.

"I'll tell you this, she is going to be a fantastic first lady, she is going to be a tremendous representative of women," Trump said.

