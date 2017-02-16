Striking immigrants do extra work to keep cafe open

Story highlights Strikes are being held across the US to protest President Trump's immigration policies

Workers at D.C. cafe did extra work the day before, so they could strike without hurting business

Are you participating in the #DayWithoutImmigrants strike, or are you an immigrant who still went to work? Share your story on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with #CNNiReport.

(CNN) Washington, D.C., restaurant owner Matt Carr says he couldn't keep the Little Red Fox open without his immigrant kitchen staff, but he let them take Thursday off to be a part of the Day Without Immigrants strike.

He has five immigrants working for him -- they come from Venezuela and Guatemala -- and three are participating in the protest. That could have been a real problem for the 3-year-old restaurant and coffee shop

"We're a very small business and without them we would not be able to open today, so they not only gave me a heads-up about the strike, but did double the work yesterday so we would be in good shape today," Carr said.

When you're prep cooks go on strike, but still get all their work done a day in advance because #love & #family. #ADayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/DvRNJ5shKY — Little Red Fox (@littleredfoxdc) February 16, 2017

"When you're [sic] prep cooks go on strike, but still get all their work done a day in advance because #love & #family. #ADayWithoutImmigrants"

Read More