GOP lawmaker: I'll help train Syrian refugees fight for their freedom

Defense Department might encourage the US to send troops into northern Syria

(CNN) A Florida lawmaker who already lost two limbs fighting in Afghanistan said he is willing to help train Syrian refugees to fight for their freedom.

"You have a nation, a crumbling nation, there where there are literally over a million refugees scattered through the region that should be getting trained to come back into their nation and fight for their community," GOP Rep. Brian Mast told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Thursday on "New Day." "If they want their community, their home back, they need to fight for it."

"It's possible that you may see conventional forces hit the ground in Syria for some period of time," one defense official told CNN.

However, the official emphasized that any decision will ultimately be up to President Donald Trump, who has ordered his defense secretary to come up with a proposal to combat ISIS before the end of the month.

