National Zoo panda Bao Bao is moving to China

Story highlights Bao Bao moves to Chengdu, China, on February 21

The National Zoo has been preparing for her departure since she was born

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump vowed to get tough on China during the 2016 campaign, but one key aspect of US-China diplomacy is proceeding as normal: The Smithsonian's National Zoo's panda Bao Bao, 3, is moving to Chengdu, China, on February 21.

Panda Mei Xiang gave birth to Bao Bao on August 23, 2013, in what turned out to be a successful birth following the death of her 6-day-old panda cub one year earlier. After an online vote, the 100-day old cub was named "Bao Bao," which translates as "precious" or "treasure." Visitors flocked to the National Zoo in Northwest Washington to get a glimpse of the cub when she made her public debut in January 2014.

And while Bao Bao is leaving, the National Zoo still features her brother, Bei Bei, age 1, and panda parents, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian.

Panda Prep

But Bao Bao was always destined to return to her ancestral home due to a longstanding agreement between China and the US. The National Zoo has been preparing for her departure since the day she was born.

