A new name puts Yale on right side of history and future

Story highlights Reshma Saujani: Yale's renaming of Calhoun College to memorialize Grace Hopper matters

Bestowing a particular name on a community shows the world what kind of legacy that community wants, she says

Reshma Saujani is the founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, a national nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology. She is the author of "Women Who Don't Wait in Line" and is a graduate of Yale Law School. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) Who an institution memorializes says a lot about what it stands for.

Reshma Saujani

Earlier this month, I was proud to see Yale University, my graduate alma mater, stand for women's advancement in technology when it renamed Calhoun College -- named for John C. Calhoun, vice president to John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson -- for Grace Murray Hopper.

In Yale's case, each of its 12 residential colleges is a microcosm of the wider student body; students are assigned to one of the colleges as freshmen and remain affiliated until graduation. Bestowing a particular name on a community shows the world what kind of legacy the community wants for itself. Calhoun was a white supremacist who passionately promoted slavery. Grace Hopper, who completed her master's and doctorate degrees at Yale and has been called the "queen of code" and the "mother of computing," was a pioneering computer programmer (in addition to a rear admiral in the Navy).

In one move, the renaming denounced a culture of bigotry and racism, creating a space for hidden figures like Hopper. The decision draws a line marking what's tolerable and intolerable and what's valued. It shows us that systems can and do evolve toward progress. Celebrating Hopper helps enhance women's voices and recognize women's contributions to the technology field.

Yale's renaming is the latest in a series of overdue recognitions for Hopper , who died in 1992 at age 85. President Obama awarded her a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying , "If Wright is flight and Edison is light, then Hopper is code."

Read More