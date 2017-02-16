Story highlights There are many reasons for people to think this still young presidency is off the rails, writes Julian Zelizer

Zelizer cites: His thin skin. His inability to separate fact from fiction. His continuing focus on his election victory margin

(CNN) "How would you feel if that was your boss?" and "How would you feel if that was someone in your family?" asked CNN's Jake Tapper after Thursday's news conference with President Donald Trump. Although at this point nothing should surprise anyone about how Trump conducts himself, it was still hard not to have your jaw drop as his face-off with reporters played across screens.

He lashed out personally against reporters, he resumed fighting over the outcome of the election and his loss in the popular vote, and continued steadfastly refusing to admit to facts that are beyond dispute. While it is true that many of his supporters still see the person who "tells it like it is" and isn't afraid to punch back against his critics, this is not a way to conduct the presidency.

The style that we saw on display at this news conference highlighted many parts of President Trump that are causing deep concern, certainly among Democrats, but also with some Republicans. When he continues to traffic in false statements about massive voter fraud, he demonstrates his willingness to circulate false information from the highest levels of power.

When he continues to insist he would have won the popular vote, if not for fraud, and that he enjoyed the biggest Electoral College victory since Ronald Reagan (which he was challenged on, and had no adequate reply), it is dangerous for the body politic and fuels support for legislation that could suppress the vote. He still seems obsessed with the Hillary Clinton email scandal, even as more and more stories about his own lax security practices are on the front pages of the news.

Despite the flood of reports about the connections between the Russians and top members of his campaign, Trump did nothing to indicate he was taking this seriously and that he was bothered by what was revealed.

