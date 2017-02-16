Amidst US-Iran tensions, wrestlers emerge as sports diplomats

(CNN) The journey to the Wrestling World Cup in Iran has been an exhausting one for the US team - not so much because of the long trip from the US to the Iranian city Kermanshah with two stopovers in Frankfurt and Tehran.

It was the diplomatic hurdles that had stressed Team USA out. The wrestlers were caught in the most recent escalation between Tehran and the new Trump administration, and their visas did not come through till the last minute.

"It was difficult. There was a period of time where we were like, are we going, are we not going?" US Olympic Gold medalist Jordan Burroughs told CNN. "It was difficult being pawns in the game of political powers that were essentially deciding our fate."

Iran initially denied visas for the American wrestlers in retaliation for the Trump administration's travel ban against people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.

It wasn't until US courts shot the ban down, and with some lobbying by both the American and Iranian Wrestling Federations, that the visas were finally granted.

