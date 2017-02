(CNN) Britax has recalled 676,000 strollers due to a fall hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recalled models include Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers when they are used with a travel system with a car seat carrier attached.

The company has received 26 reports of injuries that occurred as a result of car seats detaching from the stroller without warning and falling.

