Britax recalls more than 700,000 strollers due to fall hazard

By Debra Goldschmidt, CNN

Updated 10:55 AM ET, Thu February 16, 2017

Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.

In February, Britax recalled 676,000 B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers sold in the United States due to fall hazards. An additional 41,100 strollers sold in Canada and Mexico. The company had received reports of 26 injuries to children as a result of car seats disconnecting from strollers.

To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they're seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check Recalls.gov.
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs.
They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an upright position on a caregiver's front, back or hip. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented new guidelines to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.
Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To make sure they're safe, find the right car seat for your child's size; make sure it's installed correctly, whether it's front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be anchored to walls to prevent tipping. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to never step away from a baby on a changing table, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
Story highlights

  • There have been 33 reports of car seats detaching from the stroller and falling
  • Consumers should stop using these strollers as travel systems immediately

(CNN)Britax Child Safety Inc. has recalled 676,000 strollers due to a fall hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recalled models include Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers when they are used with a travel system with a car seat carrier attached. The recall also includes an additional 41,100 strollers sold in Canada and Mexico.
The recalled strollers are, "folding, single or double occupant strollers and have Click & Go receiver mounts that attach the car seat carrier to the stroller frame," the recall announcement said. A list of the recalled models can be found on the CPSC.gov/recalls or on the Britax recall website. The model number on the stroller itself can be found on the bottom of the stroller frame.
    The Britax stroller recall includes 676,000 strollers sold in the United States.
    The company has received 33 reports of car seats detaching from the stroller without warning and falling. There have been 26 injuries reported including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. In addition, there have been 1,337 reports of damage to the Click & Go receiver mount used to connect the car seats to the strollers.
    Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers were recalled.
    The recalled strollers have been sold since May 2011 at stores nationwide, including Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby and Target, as well as online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com and diapers.com.
    Consumers should stop using these strollers as travel systems immediately, but do not need to return the stroller, Britax advises.
    "You can continue to safely use your stroller in the fully reclined mode for an infant, without the car seat attached to the stroller," it said.
    The company recommends throwing away the Click & Go receiver and replacing it with a free repair kit. If your seat meets the recall requirement, contact Britax consumer services at 1-844-227-0300 or Stroller.Recall@britax.com.