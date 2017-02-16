Breaking News

Chinese poultry markets closed to stop spread of avian flu

By Justin Heifetz and Meera Senthilingam, CNN

Updated 12:30 PM ET, Thu February 16, 2017

This is an influenza virus particle, also known as a virion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Virions are made up of an outer protein shell and an inner core of nucleic acid: in this case, eight single-stranded RNA segments.
This is an influenza virus particle, also known as a virion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Virions are made up of an outer protein shell and an inner core of nucleic acid: in this case, eight single-stranded RNA segments.
This illustration from the CDC is a 3-D graphical representation of an influenza virion's structure. Influenza viruses are members of the Orthomyxoviridae family, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, meaning their virions measure between 80 and 120 nanometers in diameter. Each virion contains hemagglutinin and neuraminidase antigens, substances that cause our bodies to produce antibodies. The amount of each antigen determines the strain of the virus, which is where the H#N# naming structure comes from.
This illustration from the CDC is a 3-D graphical representation of an influenza virion's structure. Influenza viruses are members of the Orthomyxoviridae family, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, meaning their virions measure between 80 and 120 nanometers in diameter. Each virion contains hemagglutinin and neuraminidase antigens, substances that cause our bodies to produce antibodies. The amount of each antigen determines the strain of the virus, which is where the H#N# naming structure comes from.
This image depicts a number of influenza A virions. There are three basic types of influenza viruses -- A, B and C -- but only influenza A can infect animals, such as pigs or birds. When a virus strain enters an animal, it may change, causing a more serious epidemic when it returns to humans.
This image depicts a number of influenza A virions. There are three basic types of influenza viruses -- A, B and C -- but only influenza A can infect animals, such as pigs or birds. When a virus strain enters an animal, it may change, causing a more serious epidemic when it returns to humans.
In 1997, scientists took lung tissue from five 1918 Spanish flu victims and extracted the nucleic acid to sequence the flu strain's genome. This image shows the re-created influenza virions that caused the outbreak, infecting close to a fifth of the world's population and killing an estimated 30 million to 50 million people in less than a year, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
In 1997, scientists took lung tissue from five 1918 Spanish flu victims and extracted the nucleic acid to sequence the flu strain's genome. This image shows the re-created influenza virions that caused the outbreak, infecting close to a fifth of the world's population and killing an estimated 30 million to 50 million people in less than a year, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
These virions belong to the H3N2 flu virus that started in Hong Kong in 1968, according to the CDC. H3N2 infected an estimated 50 million Americans and killed 33,000 people in the United States, "making it the mildest flu pandemic in the 20th century," according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
These virions belong to the H3N2 flu virus that started in Hong Kong in 1968, according to the CDC. H3N2 infected an estimated 50 million Americans and killed 33,000 people in the United States, "making it the mildest flu pandemic in the 20th century," according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Mexico and the United States first reported human cases of the H1N1, or swine flu, virus in April 2009, according to the World Health Organization. "Because there are human cases associated with an animal influenza virus, and because of the geographical spread of multiple community outbreaks, plus the somewhat unusual age groups affected, these events are of high concern," the WHO said at the time. The disease spread to more than 200 countries and has caused more than 18,000 deaths since 2009.
Mexico and the United States first reported human cases of the H1N1, or swine flu, virus in April 2009, according to the World Health Organization. "Because there are human cases associated with an animal influenza virus, and because of the geographical spread of multiple community outbreaks, plus the somewhat unusual age groups affected, these events are of high concern," the WHO said at the time. The disease spread to more than 200 countries and has caused more than 18,000 deaths since 2009.
H1N1 was called "swine flu" because it was similar to the virus seen in pigs, as this photo illustrates. The WHO officially called an end to the H1N1 pandemic in August 2010, but cases with the strain still appear each year. "It is likely that the 2009 H1N1 virus will continue to spread for years to come, like a regular seasonal influenza virus," the CDC says.
H1N1 was called "swine flu" because it was similar to the virus seen in pigs, as this photo illustrates. The WHO officially called an end to the H1N1 pandemic in August 2010, but cases with the strain still appear each year. "It is likely that the 2009 H1N1 virus will continue to spread for years to come, like a regular seasonal influenza virus," the CDC says.
In China in 2013, H7N9, or avian influenza A, was seen in poultry and in people who worked closely with poultry. In 2016, a number of provinces in China have shut down live poultry markets to prevent the spread of avian flu.
In China in 2013, H7N9, or avian influenza A, was seen in poultry and in people who worked closely with poultry. In 2016, a number of provinces in China have shut down live poultry markets to prevent the spread of avian flu.
Story highlights

  • In January, 192 people were reported to have been infected with avian flu in China
  • Sixteen of China's 34 provinces have reported cases

(CNN)A number of provinces in China have shut down live poultry markets to prevent the spread of avian flu after a surge in the number of infections from the H7N9 strain in recent months.

At least six provinces have reported human cases of H7N9 influenza this year, according to Chinese state media, Xinhua.
A poultry market halted trading to reduce human contact with poultry on January 9 in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province.
A poultry market halted trading to reduce human contact with poultry on January 9 in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province.
The surge in cases began in December, when 106 cases were reported, with 20 deaths, according to China's National Health and Family Planning Commission. In January, there were 192 infections and 79 deaths.
    Martin Taylor, team leader of health systems and healthy security at the World Health Organization's China office, confirmed that January set a record in terms of H7N9 fatalities.
    From February 6 to 12, 61 human cases of avian influenza, including seven deaths, were recorded, according to the latest figures from China's Centre for Health Protection in the Department of Health, which received figures from the commission.
    To prevent further spread of the virus, live poultry trading has been suspended in cities across affected provinces, including Sichuan, Hunan and Zhejiang, state media reported.

    An earlier start

    The number of people infected is more than four times the total seen between December 2015 and February 2016.
    There were five deaths in January 2016, as opposed to the 79 reported this year.
    "Factors could be an earlier start to the flu season and also a higher rate of infection among poultry," Taylor said.
    But the WHO cannot yet make any concrete conclusions about the rise in cases.
    "As you would expect, there are lots of investigations going and questions being asked," Taylor said.
    He also believes that the virus is not out of control. "To date, there is no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission. As in previous years, it's known exposure to poultry. Of course, we remain vigilant and keep a careful eye on it," he said.
    The National Health and Family Planning Commission has called on all local governments to stop the live poultry trade if their province has any reported avian flu cases.
    "Closing the poultry markets is an emergency measure done at short notice when there are a lot of human cases. In a way, that's too late and too reactive," said Benjamin John Cowling, head of the division of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Hong Kong's School of Public Health.
    "In Hong Kong, they kill the live chickens every day if they haven't sold, and it's a one-way supply chain," Cowling said. "It keeps avian flu at a low level."

    From birds to humans

    H7N9 is a strain of avian influenza first reported to have transmitted from birds to humans in Shanghai in March 2013.
    Since then, infections of the same strain have continued to be reported in birds and humans seasonally, with a surge in cases seen in the winter months of 2014, following the lunar new year.
    The virus has mainly spreads from poultry into humans and has yet to show continued transmission between humans, according to the World Health Organization.
    In 2013, Shanghai clamped down on the trade of live poultry, enforcing a rule that vendors could sell their poultry only at government-licensed trading spots and that they must adhere to strict sanitation regulations.
    There is currently no vaccination for the H7N9 bird flu; officials advise that the best means of prevention is to avoid exposure. Treatment typically involves antiviral medications.
    Though numbers continue to be high this month, Cowling believes they will drop soon.
    "My suspicion is that the rate will go down this month because we're now past Chinese New Year," he said.
    He added that it's nearly impossible to speculate why the bird flu flared up again this year, as nothing about the virus itself has changed and infections have occurred in the same locations as past years, in eastern and southern China. But Cowling urged people to look beyond the officially reported numbers, which are released by the Chinese government once a month.
    "The one thing about H7N9 is that the cases we see might be the tip of the iceberg of a much larger number of infections," Cowling said. "Many infections are quite mild. They'll never be tested in a laboratory to confirm they've got H7N9."

    CNN's Serenitie Wang contributed to this report.